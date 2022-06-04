Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday sought to clarify the party's stand in the wake of speculations over his party’s alliance with the Chandrababu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Addressing a party meeting in Mangalagiri, the Jana Sena chief clarified his stand on the opposition political parties' alliances for the upcoming 2024 Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan said the Jana Sena win in the upcoming elections depends on alliances with other parties. Clearing the air over Jana Sena’s electoral tie-up with the Telugu Desam, Pawan Kalyan said the party has three options before it, “First option: Jana Sena-BJP alliance, second option: Jana Sena-BJP-TDP alliance and third option: Jana Sena to contest assembly elections without forming any electoral alliances,”

Also Read: PM Modi, CM Yogi Express Grief Over Loss of Lives in Hapur Explosion

The Jana Sena chief said every time in the alliance matters, I have taken a step back, but now it’s high time, TDP’s chief Chandrababu Naidu takes a step back and accommodates the allies suggestions and concerns too. “We will take the electoral alliance talks further once he (TDP chief) shows his willingness to listen,” he added.

