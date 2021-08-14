Nara Lokesh Comments Ridiculous: AP Minister Anil Kumar in Nellore

Andhra Pradesh State Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said the construction of 7,000 houses has been completed in the constituency.

Addressing the media in Nellore on Saturday, the minister said Nara Lokesh's criticisms are ridiculous. He asked people not to be scared of Nara Lokesh.

He recalled that Chandrababu had cheated people by not providing unemployment benefits. He also lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for creating 30 lakh secretariat jobs to ensure employment of jobless youth.

AP minister Anil Kumar said that it was time Nara Lokesh gave up cheap politics. Nara Lokesh‌ is synonymous with inefficiency. He also said that Lokesh was basking in the glory of his grandfather and father and that his political existence was because of them, while YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did it on his own and came to power with the blessings of people, thanks to his Praja Sankalpa Yatra.