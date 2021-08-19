Nara Lokesh is Clueless: Vasireddy Padma

Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma criticized the Telugu Desam Party leaders for politicizing the murder of B.Tech student Ramya.

Speaking on Thursday, she recalled that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought in the Disha Act for the protection of women.

She also demanded to know if TDP leaders ever cared if injustice was meted out to girls. Perhaps, Nara Lokesh doesn't know what he is speaking, added Vasireddy Padma.

N Ramya, a third-year engineering student was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district. However, with the AP CM ordering a quick inquiry, the accused Sasikrishna was caught within eight hours by the AP police. It is learnt that clues from the locals and CCTV footage helped them nab the accused.