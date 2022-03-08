My Government Is Committed To Overall Welfare Of Women, Says CM YS Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Slamming the Centre for putting the 33 percent reservation issue on the back burner, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said our government took the path of practical approach and brought out legislation to provide 50 percent reservation to women in nominated posts and in contracts to nominated works.

From Market Yard Chairpersons to Corporation heads and Directors, ZP Chairpersons to Mayors, Corporators, Ward Members to Sarpanches, women have more than 50 percent representation and among the village and ward volunteers 53 percent are women and in Village and Ward Secretariats the number of women employees is more than the halfway mark which shows the women force in our government, he said.

Elaborating on the initiatives taken on the social and economic front CM YS Jagan said, the government has brought in various welfare schemes like Amma Vodi which incentivize women for sending their children to school from Class 1 to 12 with the total fees reimbursement. In addition to this, people of the state have been getting benefitted from Vasati Deevana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus for pregnant women and YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara for economic freedom schemes.

The women were also being helped in their entrepreneurship by coordinating with the banks to provide loans and big corporates like Amul, Reliance, Proctor and Gamble, ITC, and others for setting up small stalls which have been a game-changer in the lives of many women beneficiaries, the Chief Minister said.

Further, Kapu Nestham, YSR EBC Nestham and other such schemes have been showing good results and schemes like Goru Muddha and Nadu Nedu have been brewing a silent revolution and will change the outlook of the coming generation.

He also elaborately gave data about the Disha Act and Disha App and asserted that the crime rate has come down in the state and the average investigation time has been significantly reduced from 169 days during the previous government to 61 days in his government.

Reiterating the government’s commitment for women empowerment CM YS Jagan said, the patriarchal mindset and perceptions towards a girl child have changed and these are changing for good, because having a girl child is a matter of pride now.