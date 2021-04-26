Microsoft Ties Up With AP Govt to Train Students For Employability

VIJAYAWADA: Microsoft and the Government of Andhra Pradesh are partnering to teach digital skills to 1.62 lakh students and unemployed youth in the state's 300+ colleges and skill development centres.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy, the Minister of Information Technology, announced that the state of Andhra Pradesh has signed an MoU with Microsoft to train students and youth with the idea that as a result of their additional skills, they will become employable by a variety of businesses.

AP Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants every home to be "digitally connected," he said. In three years, about 80 lakh homes will be connected to the internet.

According to the minister, the priority will be on "remote learning," which was a major challenge during the Covid time. He mentioned that attempts are being made to provide computers and laptops to the state's 1.30 crore residents.

Anant Maheshwari, president of Microsoft India, said that the company's goal is to create an inclusive, skills-based economy in the state. The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of Higher Education (APHED), and Microsoft have formed a strategic alliance to develop a comprehensive and scalable skilling experience that includes access to learning content on Microsoft Learn, educational webinars, and experiential learning, in addition to hands-on lab exercises and industry certification courses.

Any learner will receive a free $100 Azure credit for practical experiential learning, test preparation, and certification to become a Microsoft Certified Professional, according to Anant. He stated that students would have access to over 40 courses and certifications on Microsoft Learn, which will cover a wide range of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, AI, data sciences, IoT, and M365, among others.

Students and youth will also have access to over 8,600 courses on LinkedIn Learning to help them improve their employability. This will also aid in the development of not only technical skills but also business experience and soft skills.