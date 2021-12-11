Lance Naik Sai Teja Last Rites in Chittoor Tomorrow

Lance Naik B. Saiteja of Regadapalle in Kurabalakota mandal of Chittoor district, who died in an army helicopter crash, will be cremated tomorrow (Sunday), his brother Mahesh Babu said. It is said that Saiteja's body will reach Bangalore on Saturday afternoon and then it will be evening by the time the mortal remains will reach their hometown from Bangalore.

Saiteja's funeral will be held tomorrow morning. Today, officials have been asked to keep Sai Teja's body at the Army Base Hospital and the authorities have agreed to it. He said Sai Teja's mortal remains would leave at Bengaluru at 5 a.m. on Sunday and reach his hometown before 10 a.m.

Officials identified Sai Teja's body based on DNA tests on Saturday morning. The body was then handed over to the family members.