KV Rajendranath Assumes Charge As AP New DGP

Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy took over as the new DGP of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. He took charge from former DGP Gautam Sawang. On the occasion, Gautam Sawang congratulated the new DGP.

KV Rajendranath Reddy, a 1992 batch, is currently the state intelligence DJ. He joined Nizamabad District Bodhan in the Joint AP in 1994 posting as Additional SP. After serving in Nizamabad district, besides serving as CID, he has also worked as a Railway SP. He has also Served as Commissioner of Police in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam districts. KV

Rajendranath has Served as North Coast IG, Hyderabad West Zone, Marine Police Division. He served as North Coast IG, Hyderabad West Zone, Marine Police Division. He has cracked several key cases and gained national recognition.

