Kanakadurga Temple Vijayawada: Only 10K Devotees For Darshan

In view of Dasara festivities, the temple authorities of Kanaka Durga temple, Vijayawada have restricted the number of devotees to 10,000 daily from October 7 to 15. This decision is taken by the temple administration anticipating a heavy rush during the Navratri time. The temple administration further mentioned that the devotees visiting the temple must mandatorily book their tickets online and strictly follow Covid-19 protocols during the Darshan.

The Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said that out of the total 10,000 permitted devotees, 4,000 will be of free dozen and 3,000 each to Rs 100 and Rs 300 Darshan ticket holders. He directed the temple EO to instruct devotees on vehicle parking, online sale of tickets and also the Covid guidelines that are to be followed.

The Minister instructed the temple authorities to supply face masks to devotees and strictly enforce Coronavirus safety precautions. Here are some of the new rules imposed in the Kanaka Durga Temple, Vijayawada as a part of Dasara festival: