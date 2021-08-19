Illegal Mining Rampant in Chandrababu Regime: Director Of Mines VG Venkat Reddy

Director (Mines and Geology) V.G. Venkat Reddy said there was massive illegal mining during the reign of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. He also said that there was enough proof for this.

He was speaking to the media on Thursday. He said that because of the act, the government had suffered a revenue loss to the tune of over Rs 230 crore. Illegal mining was rampant from 2014 to 2019, he added.

Andrews said the mining company had made a preliminary diagnosis of illegal mining. He said there was evidence to prove that Andrews‌ mining mining company had close ties with TDP leaders to carry on illegal mining in the state.

It was revealed that 2 lakh tonnes had been mined illegally. Andrews Mining has already been fined Rs 12.5 crore. Vedanta is said to have supplied abroad after extensive mining of bauxite and they had probed into the matter, he added. They are now said to be investigating the area where the mining took place and stated that the survey was started by drone. Hundreds of crores of rupees have been misappropriated and action will be taken against all of them now. He made it clear that irrespective of the role played by the departmental officers, stringent action will be taken.