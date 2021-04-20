How Many Phone Numbers Are Under Your Name? Check Here

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Telecom Deputy Director-General Robert Ravi said that a maximum of 9 numbers could be registered in one's name. It has come to their notice that some people possess more numbers than that.

Usually, not many of us think about how many phone numbers are registered under our name. But to know how many numbers are registered on our name without our knowledge and if you have that suspicion you can find out how many phone numbers are in your name through this website, say, telecom officials. The website was developed and launched by the Vijayawada Telecom Department (DVT). The details are as follows.

If one wants to check about the numbers registered under their name, they can log onto the website and search for it. As soon as they enter the mobile number on the website http://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in and the OTP that comes with it, all the details of the phone number in their name will be visible. If we select and submit the ones that we don't need under our name, the telecom department will take action against those numbers.

Vijayawada Telecom Deputy Director-General Robert Ravi said that a maximum of 9 numbers could be in one's name. It has come to their notice that there are more numbers registered on some people's names exceeding the upper limit. He said that they started this portal to fix the problem. This will allow everyone to check unauthorized numbers registered under one's name and also allow them to get them removed.

Earlier, this facility was launched in the telecom circles of Telugu states only. It will soon be available across the country.