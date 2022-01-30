Father Tries to Rape Daughter in Her Sleep

Kadapa: In a shocking tragedy, a case of a father raping his own daughter has come to light in Khajipet.

According to the police report, Shiva Prasad of Khajipet has a wife and an eleven-year-old daughter.

However, the unimaginable happened after he developed wrong intentions towards her. He attempted to rape his own daughter while she was asleep on Friday night. The mother heard the girl screaming learned what was happening. She checked with her daughter for he details and soon lodged a complaint with the police against her husband on Saturday.

SI Kullayappa said that a case has been registered. The child was later summoned and questioned.The victim's father was taken into police custody.