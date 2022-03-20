Don’t Charge More Than MRP For Cooking Oil, AP Vigilance Enforcement Warns

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Vigilance Enforcement officials have warned that strict action will be taken against the traders if cooking oil is sold at a higher rate than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) in the state. Vigilance department’s ADG Shankhabrata Bagchi while addressing a press conference here said, the Vigilance officials would continue to raid shops and godowns to enforce the MRP rates. He said if traders continue to harass people by selling the edible oil at a higher rate then they should be ready to face the action.

Bagchi cautioned the traders against holding the old stock of edible oils which is a violation of rules. He said cases will be filed against those involved in the irregularities like hoarding the cooking oil and black marketing. He informed that criminal cases have been filed against eight persons for cheating consumers with false brand names. Shankhabrata Bagchi has said if anyone finds any irregularity in the MRP of a commodity, he or she could register the complaint on this WhatsApp number 9440906254.

It may be noted here, earlier this month Vigilance Enforcement officials had conducted raids on edible oils stores and godowns in several districts as the traders were found selling cooking oil at a higher rate citing Ukraine-Russia conflict.