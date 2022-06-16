Vijayawada: Good news for the Village/Ward secretariat staff as the YS Jagan-led government has given a green signal to declare the probation for employees of village/ ward secretariat employees.

It has been decided to hand over the power to the collectors to make a probation declaration for all those who have completed two years in Village/Ward Secretariats and cleared the departmental test for it. The proposal to declare the probation was signed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. A government order in this regard is expected to be out in a day or two.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also instructed that salaries of the Village/Ward Secretariat employees should be as per the new pay scale. Acting on the Chief Minister’s instructions, the salaries of Village/Ward secretariat employees have been increased as per the new PRC.

Also Read: Father Loses His 3-year-old Daughter in Occult Practice in Andhra Pradesh

