Medical personnel were seen doing a recce of Chittoor district with a list of those who had not been vaccinated in the wake of the Covid Third Wave.

The medical staff is vaccinating workers in the rainy season as a precautionary measure. No matter where people are, health officials in Andhra Pradesh are rushing to all the fields to ensure all the coolie workers get vaccinated. This scene was captured by 'Sakshi Post' lensmen on Friday at Jeedimakulapalli in Gangavaram Mandal.