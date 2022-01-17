Chicken Prices in AP Touches The Roof on Kanuma

VIJAYAWADA: In honour of the Kanuma, which is part of the Sankranti celebration, the price of country chicken reached an all-time high on Sunday. Depending on the size of the bird, the price ranged from Rs 1000 to Rs 3,000.

On the same day, the price of broiler chicken increased from Rs 140 to Rs 250 per kg. On the third day of the Sankranti festival, Kanuma is commemorated.

Kanuma, a non-vegetarian feast, serves mutton, broiler chicken, country chicken, fish, and prawns as its main courses. As per tradition, most people who celebrate this prefer non-vegetarian dishes. There is a huge rush in meat markets at this time.

A few days ago, the chicken cost Rs 140 per kilogramme, but on Sunday, it was sold for Rs 250. The price of a country chicken ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per bird. Depending on festival demand, seafood, fish, and prawns were also offered at higher costs.

Mutton prices, surprisingly, stayed unchanged at Rs 800 per kg. During the festival season, some people bring livestock from neighbouring states and sell it here.