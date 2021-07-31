AP Weather Report: 48 Hour Rain Alert in Andhra Pradesh

The state of Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive showers for the next 48 hours (2 days), the Met office said. A severe depression in the northern part of the Bay of Bengal is currently active.

According to the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department, severe low pressure continues at Gangtok near West Bengal. The meteorological office added that the ongoing surface period extends to 7.6 km above sea level. The Met office said low pressure is likely to move towards West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next 48 hours.

Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive light rains for the next 48 hours (two days) due to the effect of this severe low pressure. Also, one or two places are likely to receive moderate rainfall.

Scattered rains are expected in Guntur, Krishna and Godavari districts on Friday. It is currently raining in Rajahmundry. These are likely to head towards Kakinada for a while. It is also raining in Vijayawada and Guntur. Some clouds are coming from Telangana.