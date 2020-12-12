AP Teachers Transfer Process Will Be Transparent: Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the AP education department has discussed with the teacher’s union regading the transfers. "The process of transfers will be conducted in a transparent manner." he said.

The process of transfers includes general procedures. It started from November 30 and seniority list is being considered too. Adimupalu said that between December 3-7, teachers' objections were taken and the seniority list was prepared between December 8 to 10.