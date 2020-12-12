AP Teachers Transfer Process Will Be Transparent: Adimulapu Suresh
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the AP education department has discussed with the teacher’s union regading the transfers. "The process of transfers will be conducted in a transparent manner." he said.
The process of transfers includes general procedures. It started from November 30 and seniority list is being considered too. Adimupalu said that between December 3-7, teachers' objections were taken and the seniority list was prepared between December 8 to 10.
Category 1: Areas with 20 percent HRA
Category 2: Areas with 14.5 percent HRA
Category 3: Areas with 12 percent HRA
Category 4: Areas less than 12 percent HRA
The minister said that five marks are given for one year experience to the teachers and this will be considered in the transfers. 15,000 posts blocked against the 1.72 lakh posts granted to the state. The regular appointments will be made after the completion of transfers said, Suresh