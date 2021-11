AP Rains: List of Cancelled Trains From Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Several trains were cancelled or diverted on Sunday due to heavy rainfall and flooding in Andhra Pradesh.

According to railway officials here, the trains cancelled on the day were 20895 Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar, 22859 Puri-Chennai Central, 17489 Puri-Tirupati, 12655 Ahmedabad-Chennai Central, 12967 Chennai Central-Jaipur, 06426 Nagarsol-Tiruvantantapuram, 06427 Tiruvantapuram-Nagarsol, 06425 Kollam-Tiruvantapuram, 06435 Tiruvanantapuram-Nagarsol, 12863 Howrah-Yesvantpur, 12269 Chennai Central_Nizamuddin, 12842 Chennai Central-Howrah, 12656 Chennai Central-Ahmedabad, 12712 Chennai Central-Vijayawada, 12510 Guwahati-Bangalore Cantonment, 15930 New Tinusukia-Tambaram, 20890 Tirupati-Howrah, 12798 Chittoor-Kachiguda, 17487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam and 17651 Chengalput-Kachiguda.