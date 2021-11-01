AP People Won't Trust Package Star Pawan Kalyan on VSP: Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: Castigating Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan remarks, Anakapalli MLA Gudivada Amarnath said that Pawan has no moral right to speak on Visakha Steel Plant (VSP) as his party's still going along with BJP, that took the decision of privatising VSP.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the MLA said that the entire State has been fighting against the VSP privatisation for over 260 days, but Pawan Kalyan was never part of it.

He stated that Pawan had carried the BJP agenda in the recent meeting to criticise the State government although the decision was taken by his partner party. He said that there is no sanctity to Pawan’s words and people are not going to trust him, as he already got tagged as a package star.

The MLA criticised him for not questioning BJP over the privatisation of VSP and objected to him for supporting BJP who had once slammed the special package announced by BJP compared to rotten laddus. He slammed Pawan for coming to speak on VSP after nine months and stated that it is one another political stunt to bluff people. He reminded that Pawan Kalyan is a very unstable person, who had sternly opposed fighting for the Steel Plant in the past, but now holds meetings to betray people instead of apologising to them.

In this regard Amarnath Reddy reminded that YSRCP has always been opposing the privatisation of the VSP, where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had talks with employee unions and passed a resolution in the State Assembly. Also, the Chief Minister had written to the Prime Minister twice to reconsider the decision and suggested the measures to be taken. He said that the trade unions should also take Pawan's remarks seriously.