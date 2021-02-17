AP Man Saves Money In A Trunk, Termites Finish Off 5 Lakh Of His Life Savings

Andhra Pradesh’s businessman from the Krishna district put his hard-earned money in a trunk instead of a bank. But the trunk could not save the money. The termites ate the money leaving them into pieces of scrap paper in months; they made large holes on the bundles of Rs 500 and 200 currency notes.

The businessman named Bijli Jamalayya, a resident of Mylavaram, received the shock of his life.

He is a small businessman in the Krishna District of AP. Jamalayya trades in pigs and uses cash for his transactions in the business. He used to gather money in his trunk instead of using a bank. Jamalayya wanted to build a house and so saved up about Rs 5 lakh in the trunk. Having a dream of building a house of his own Jamalayya started saving money from his business.

But the mistake he did was that the money he saved he did not keep in a proper place. If it were a proper place, it would have been safe. He was totally shattered, this small-time businessman took the scrap money and distributed it among the local children who were playing on the road. What else can he do for his mistake? Seeing such huge sums of cash with children roaming around, the police were informed about the incident. Police later found out the origins of the cash upon investigation.