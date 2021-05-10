AP to Issue E-passes To Commuters Travelling on Emergency

VIJAYAWADA: AP DGP Gautam Sawang said on Sunday that a pass is required for all travel, including emergency travel, and that they will begin issuing e-passes for emergency travel on Monday. Those in need of passes, he said, can apply via the Police Seva app on their phones.

Inter-state movement restrictions will remain in place, according to Sawang, until the government makes a decision on the issue. He paid a surprise visit to Vijayawada on Sunday to inspect the state's partial curfew compliance. He urged the police not to tolerate any violations or to let their guard down, citing the recent increase in Coronavirus cases across the state.

The DGP urged everyone to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines. Everyone should wear two masks and have hand sanitizers in hand, he said. He urged people to only leave their homes in an emergency. Those with Covid-19 symptoms, as well as those in home isolation, can use the facilities of 104 and 108 to contact the government, he advised.

Any member of the public can report violators of the Coronavirus protocol and lockdown norms by dialing the toll-free numbers' ‘100' and ‘112', according to Sawang. They can also download the Police Seva app on their smartphones.

The restrictions imposed under Section 144 CrPC, according to Sawang, will remain in effect until the state government issues further orders. He also stated that meetings and conferences of any political party would be prohibited while the partial curfew was in effect.

The DGP stated that prior approval from local authorities designated by the government was required for any functions or celebrations. He cautioned that posting inaccurate and unverified news on social media would result in legal action. He encouraged residents to work with police to stop the Coronavirus from spreading throughout the state.