AP Health Officials To Focus on Vaccination, Tests And Preparedness of Hospitals

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with District Collectors and SPs on prevailing COVID 19 situation and vaccination and said the only weapon against COVID 19 is vaccination and directed the officials to focus on vaccination, tests and preparedness of hospitals.

The Chief Minister, during the meeting held here on Friday, praised the services of all from District Collectors and SPs to staff of Village/ Ward Secretariats for working with dedication for last one year and said the covid cases are increasing and they should work with same spirit again. The Chief Minister said vaccination is the only permanent solution for COVID-19 and added that the government is trying to get more doses to the state as the regulatory authority on vaccines is central government.

The Chief Minister said 1.55 crore tests have been conducted in the state since last year and 9.37 lakh cases have been tested positive. The positivity rate in our state is 6.03 per cent while the recovery rate is 96.19 per cent. At the same time, the national average recovery rate is only 88.9%, he added. While the death rate in the state is 0.78 per cent, it is 1.24 per cent at national level. He said the second wave of COVID 19 has begun in the country and cases are also on the rise in the state. From December to April, the positive rate was 7.77 per cent. While the rate of infection and positivity is higher in Chittoor followed by Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur and Nellore districts, he said.