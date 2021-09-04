AP to Hand Over Lands For Railway Projects in 3 Months

VIJAYAWADA: Adityanath Das, the state chief secretary, has requested three months from the central government to hand over essential lands for several railway projects in Andhra Pradesh. He stated that the government has already taken steps to purchase the necessary lands for the third-lane Vizianagaram-Titlagarh, Nadikudi-Srikalahasti, and Kadapa-Bangalore projects. The land will be given over by the end of December, according to Das.

The chief secretary's affirmation came during a video conference with the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand governments on Friday, which was co-chaired by Pragati Projects Monitoring Group co-chairman and union minister Manish Mandaviya and union minister of state Jitendra Singh.

The state government, according to Adityanath Das, has already begun the process of acquiring land for the railway projects. He told the union ministers that some of the lands had already been given to the Indian Railways and that the process of acquiring the remaining areas had been accelerated.

He stated that the new Kovvur-Bhadrachalam railway line is part of the state's bifurcation project and that the administration will take the appropriate steps.

The request for a further three months to hand over the remaining lands to the railways was met with enthusiasm by union ministers.

M.T. Krishna Babu and V. Usharani, both chief secretaries, were among those who took part in the video conference.