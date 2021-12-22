AP Govt Spending 6K Crore on Free Registration of Houses

Tanuku (WG dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated his birthday here on Tuesday by launching Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku (One-Time Settlement) scheme under which over 52 lakh families would be given complete rights with the registered title of their houses.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that in the last 30 months the government has credited Rs 1.16 lakh crore to people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) without the interference of middlemen under various welfare initiatives. ‘Why would I take money from the poor in the name of OTS, when over Rs 1.16 lakh crore has been provided through various schemes,’ he said and asked people to question the same with opposition.

On the OTS, he said that to date only dwelling rights were provided to the people, but now the scenario has changed where registration with full rights are being given. With the complete rights over the property, the beneficiaries can pass it to the next generations as an asset, can avail bank loans and can also sell their property at a market rate without any hassles. The situation can be changed with OTS scheme, where the government is waiving off the Rs 10,000 crore outstanding housing loans of 40 lakh beneficiaries who availed loans from the AP Housing Board Corporation since 2011 and beneficiaries will be given house documents with clear titles with free registration benefitting 52 lakh people.

As part of the scheme, the Chief Minister distributed registered documents to 8.26 lakh people who have enrolled for OTS. Similarly, people who have constructed houses in the government allotted lands with their own money and don't have full rights can avail registration by paying just Rs 10 and secure their property. For free registrations alone the government has been spending Rs 6,000 crore.

The Chief Minister said that the entire value of the assets would be around Rs 1,58,000 crore, and the beneficiaries can avail the scheme by paying nominal amounts of Rs 10,000 in villages, Rs 15,000 in municipalities, and Rs 20,000 in municipal corporations. In case the loan amount is less than the stipulated amounts, the beneficiaries can then pay the outstanding loan amount and get complete rights on their property, he said and added that the scheme is extended up to Ugadi (April 2) and urged people to make best use of it.