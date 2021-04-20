AP Govt To Rope in More Private Hospitals For COVID Care To Enhance Bed Strength

VIJAYAWADA: As Coronavirus cases are increasing by the day, the Andhra Pradesh government is working towards ensuring the availability of beds for coronavirus-infected patients. Around 5,000 beds have been allotted to cover over 265 government and private hospitals within a week.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Andhra Pradesh State health care authorities to overhaul the existing infrastructure in all hospitals and to make arrangements to take qualitative care of the patients.

Health care authorities recalled that when the spread of Coronavirus was at its peak last September, they had arranged over 37,000 beds in 261 hospitals.

Due to the rampant spread of the virus again, the healthcare authorities have decided to increase the number of beds from the present availability of 17,000 beds in 126 hospitals to 45,000. The health care authorities are also networking to include more number of private hospitals under the umbrella to provide treatment for coronavirus patients.

Healthcare officials are trying to trace those presenting corona symptoms within three hours of receiving a call on 104 toll-free numbers. Those who come with mild symptoms will be placed in home isolation under the supervision of an ANM. And, if the individual shows moderate symptoms, he or she will be shifted to a nearby Covid care centre, and if the symptoms are severe, the patient will be shifted to a Covid care hospital. Presently, 35,465 patients are in home isolation, and 7,535 patients are undergoing treatment in Covid care hospitals.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid stress on the role of community participation to curb the spread of coronavirus. Health care authorities are taking up an aggressive strategy through awareness programmes on social media. They are sending out messages and sharing necessary information on appropriate behavior and protocols to follow to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh state Covid-19 nodal officer Dr. Arja Srikanth said, “We are ramping up the number of beds and other requisite medical infrastructure in both government and private hospitals to ensure health care to all infected patients. We have taken up a campaign on social media to educate people on how to curb the spread of the virus.”