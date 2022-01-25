AP Govt Issues New COVID Protocols, SOPs for Schools

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking several steps to ensure the health of students in the wake of the rising number of covid cases across the state.

As part of this, the school education commissioner S. Sureshkumar has recently issued several instructions to all schools in the wake of the recent increase in the spread of Omicron.

While following the provisions of the Covid Protocol issued earlier, the schools have been ordered to exercise more caution in certain matters.

It is a known fact that schools in AP opened up after duly sanitizing the institutions after Sankranti. The govt has already masks mandatory for all students in schools. As per reports, 65% of the students attended on the first day. Currently, more than 90 percent of students are attending offline classes.

Here are new COVID protocols issued by the AP government for schools across the state