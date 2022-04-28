Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended an Iftar dinner here on Wednesday. The Andhra Pradesh government had hosted an Iftar dinner at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium which was attended by the Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, Ministers, MLCs, MLAs, public representatives and Muslim religious leaders. Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha offered dates to the YS Jagan at the time of breaking the fast after sunset. The Chief Minister joined the Muslim brethern in Maghrib’s congregagational prayers and later had iftar dinner with the party colleagues and leaders from the Muslim community. Around 5,000 people attended the Iftar dinner.

Later, the chief minister headed to the CK Convention hall in Mangalagiri and attended the wedding ceremony of the son of the Guntur ZP Chairperson Katthera Henry Christina and blessed the newlyweds David Yashwant and Ashley Bani before returning to his Tadepalli at night.

Earlier in the day, CM YS Jagan inaugurated Shah Jahur Musafir Khana building at Vinchipeta.