AP Govt Clarifies to Godavari Board on Sriramsagar to Sitamma Sagar Project

The Andhra Pradesh government has reiterated that all projects on the Godavari main river from Sriramsagar to Seethammasagar should be brought under the purview of the board.

The Telangana government has decided to limit the scope of the board to a larger joint venture. Sub-committee convener BP Pandey said the board chairman Chandrasekhar Iyer had brought to the notice of the two states the lack of consensus on the scope.

The sub-committee set up to report on the scope and nature of the Godavari board met on Monday in a virtual manner. BP Pandey, convener of the sub-committee, demanded immediate release of information on projects under Schedule-2 in the board notification. Godavari Delta CE Pullaru, who was present at the meeting on behalf of AP, explained that information on the projects has already been given. Convener BP Pandey stated that the Telangana government has not yet provided information on the projects.

Telangana CE Mohan Kumar said that he will discuss the matter with their government and give information about the projects.