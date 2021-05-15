AP Govt Challenges High Court's Order on Sangam Dairy

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh state government appealed to the high court, arguing that a single judge's order suspending the GO issued to take over control of Sangam Dairy was unconstitutional. A division bench heard an appeal petition that sought to overturn the single judge's decision.

Sangam Dairy's management has been transferred to Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Corporation Limited under GO 19 released by the state government (APDDCL). These orders also nullify July 17, 1978, GO that transferred management of Sangam feeder balancing dairy to Guntur District Milk Producers Cooperative Union (GDMPCU), which was later transformed into a jointly assisted cooperative society and then into a producer business known as Sangam Dairy.

The GO was challenged in court by the dairy management. After hearing both sides, Justice D V S S Somayajulu issued an interim order suspending the GO and instructing the management to proceed in its place but not to encumber or alienate the dairy's assets without first seeking permission from the high court.

In its appeal petition, the state government claimed that the single judge erred in suspending the GO, claiming that the state government lacked the authority to do so.

The state government stated that the single judge did not take into account all of its claims and that it has full authority to take over the dairy's management. And argued that the single judge's decision should be reversed. On Monday, the case is expected to be heard by the high court.