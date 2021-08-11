AP Education Minister Says NEP Helps Telugu Students Compete With World

Vijayawada: According to Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, the state government is implementing numerous reforms in the education sector under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in order to make Telugu students competitive with the rest of the world. On Tuesday, he attended a meeting on Administrative and Academic Reforms in School Education, which was held at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi.

Suresh added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to enhancing education standards and making them available to children from the state's underprivileged and marginalized communities. He stated that a series of meetings with various Teachers Federations and Graduate MLCs were held in order to implement the NEP. An identical discussion with the heads of the agencies and officials involved was held as part of it, he added.

In the country, the state government was at the forefront of education reform. Schemes such as ‘Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu,' Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, and Amma Vodi have acquired a lot of traction and have earned a lot of praise. The NEP's creator, Dr Kasturi Rangan, praised the state government's efforts to improve education.

According to him, a group of Telangana officials recently visited the state to assess the education department's programmes. In all, the state has over 44,000 schools. During the first phase of the Nadu-Nedu initiative, about 18,020 schools were modernised at a cost of Rs 3,600 crore. In the second phase, another Rs 4,000 crore would be spent on upgrading amenities in the remaining institutions, he said.