VIJAYAWADA, Nov 30: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has participated in Gurupurab celebrations marking 551st birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak here on Monday.



Ministers Perni Venkatramaiah, Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Government Whip Samineni Uday Bhanu, Women's Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, MLA Kaila Anil Kumar, YSRCP leaders Devineni Avinash and Boppana Bhava Kumar were among who participated in the event.