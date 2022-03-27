AP CM YS Jagan to Attend Mekapati Gautam Reddy's Memorial Service in Nellore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will tour Sripotti Sriramulu Nellore district on Monday. On Monday (March 28) morning, the CM will leave from Gannavaram in Krishna district for Renigunta Airport.

From there, he will reach the Nellore Police Parade Ground by helicopter and interact with the district leaders. Later, CM YS Jagan will reach VPR Convention Centre in Nellore and attend the memorial service of late AP Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy.