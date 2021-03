AP CM Lays Foundation Stone For Retaining Wall At Krishna Lanka To Stop Inundation

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the retaining wall on the left bank of the Krishna River from the Kanakadurgamma bridge to Kotinagar here on Wednesday.

The construction of a 1.5 km retaining wall at a cost of Rs. 122.90 crore, will provide relief from floods to about 31,000 people living in RanigariThota, Tarakaramanagar and Bhupeshgupta Nagar areas.

