AP CM YS Jagan Inaugurates Prajashakthi Building In Tadepalli
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated the new office building of Prajashakti Daily at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Friday. The Chief Minister unveiled the plaque of the Prajasakti daily office online by a click of the button, from the CM Camp office to declare the building open.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the management and staff of Prajashakti Daily and wished them all the very best in their endeavours.
Check out the pictures here:
గుంటూరు జిల్లా తాడేపల్లిలో ప్రజాశక్తి భవనాన్ని క్యాంప్ కార్యాలయం నుంచి వర్చువల్ విధానంలో ప్రారంభించిన సీఎం శ్రీ వైయస్ జగన్. pic.twitter.com/I5S9gfyKv4
— CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) November 6, 2020
Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Advisor (Communications) GVD Krishna Mohan, MLC Lakshmana Rao, CPM Politburo members B.V. Raghavulu, State Secretary P Madhu were among those present for the inauguration. The Prajashakti daily is a mouthpiece of the CPI(M) party.