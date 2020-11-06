AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated the new office building of Prajashakti Daily at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Friday. The Chief Minister unveiled the plaque of the Prajasakti daily office online by a click of the button, from the CM Camp office to declare the building open.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the management and staff of Prajashakti Daily and wished them all the very best in their endeavours.

