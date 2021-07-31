Action Plan For Underground Drainage Works in Vijayawada, Guntur and Nellore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan to complete under ground drainage works in Vijayawada, Guntur and Nellore. He asked them to take measures to set up treatment plants in Mangalgiri- Tadepalli, Macharla and Kurnool to avoid river pollution.

The Chief Minister lauded the initiative of women mart, a mart run by the members of self help groups in Pulivendula. The officials said they have collected Rs 150 each from 8,000 members and set up the mart with their money. They said MEPMA has been monitoring the programme and MEPMA products are also made available in the mart. The Chief Minister said to monitor the maintenance of the mart and plan to extend the initiative to other places.