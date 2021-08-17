Bigg Boss Telugu New Promo Under Zombie Reddy Director

The Bigg Boss Telugu makers recently released the promo of its upcoming fifth season, which has left many people in disappointment as the launch date was not confirmed yet. However, the probable names of celebrities who are going to enter the house are going viral on internet. But, we have to wait till the show starts on ‘Star Maa’ to know who all are actually entering the show.

Talking about the host of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, after watching the promo it is clear that Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to take the show. In the promo, Nagarjuna said that he will be putting an end to the boredom with Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The promo has completed its shoot in just 2 days and is directed by Zombie Reddy director.

The recent buzz is that the makers of the show are again planning to release another promo with Akkineni Nagarjuna. The new promo shoot has started and Nag will now be seen on a black colour vest with killer looks. Surprisingly, the latest promo will also be directed by Prashanth Varma and the pictures of Nag and Prashanth Varma are doing rounds over the internet.

As per the industry sources, the new promo is likely to be released on August 29, to celebrate Nagarjuna’s birthday. The show organizers are even planning to reveal some names of the contestants in the promo. However, we did not know unless the official confirmation is out.