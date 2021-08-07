Zombie Reddy Actress Set To Enter In Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu has turned out to be a successful reality show because the makers have completed four seasons. Now, they are gearing up to launch the new season Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

The show organizer dropped the hint of a new season coming soon by unleashing the logo. Since then on, Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu is trending on all social media platforms. We are hearing several popular celebrities names who are likely to participate in reality show.

Some of the rumored contestants are busy with their promo and journey shoots. If you have any doubts about the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

We would like to clear all your doubts that Akkineni Nagarjuna will be continuing as the host even for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Recently, Nagarjuna also wrapped up the promo shoot of the upcoming season.

Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 promo is expected to be out on August 15, 2021. Reports are doing the rounds the most happening star in Tollywood is likely to enter in Bigg Boss Telugu. She is none other than Lahari Shari of Zombie Reddy fame, she is still basking in the success of the film.

She was seen playing the female lead in the film. Lahari Shari is one of the popular actresses on the television. Now, she is likely to be entering Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 to entertain of all us.

Before drawing to any conclusion, we shall wait for an official confirmation from the makers' end. Keep watching Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Telugu 5 updates.