Zee Thirai’s New Social Media Approach Set to Garner Eyeballs

Zee Thirai, after repeatedly proving to be a strong contender in the Tamil GEC space, now raises the bar of viewer engagement by leveraging their social media platforms. Aiming to reach all types of viewers and households, the channel is all set to take its organic influencing and engaging game a notch higher with its Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.

Starting this Monday is ‘Dialogue of the day’ that will not only help you set the tone for the week but also add a touch of glamour and entertainment helping you seize the day. Tuesday’s are meant for ‘Cartoon of the day' giving the week an animated touch and wrapped with a dash of fun. Mid-week appreciations are always welcome; hence Wednesdays will highlight the ‘Comment of the week’ recognising the ardent and ever engaging fans. On Thursdays, the channel will share engaging posts in addition to the tune-in details of Zee Thirai. Lastly, celebrating the week and paving the way for the weekend, Fridays are reserved for the Tamil industry’s trivia, interesting facts, and news. The channel’s ‘Thirai Bazaar’ is sure to give movie buffs a reason to be glued to their television sets with a tub of popcorn. On Saturdays, the channel will surprise viewers with professional make-up artist Dikshita Jindal paying tribute to the industry’s favorite actors by uploading a ‘Makeover of the week’ video. From creating the looks of Vijay Sethupathy, Nayanthara, Vikram, Keerthi Suresh to also Jackie Chan, Anushka, and Sivakarthikeyan, these compelling makeover videos will leave you spell-bound.

The channel’s social media platforms will also celebrate important and topical days, celebrities and their milestones, share new developments in the space, and lots more.