Zee Thirai Ups Entertainment Game With Marathon Blockbusters: Check Movie List 

Zee Thirai is wholely set to amaze the viewers with its remarkable spectrum of movies that enthralls all generations – a motto that is well reflected in their brand proposition, ‘Rathathil Kalandhadu Cinema’! Zee Thirai focuses on providing consistent offerings like engaging films, innovative concepts and timely treats for movie buffs. Now Zee Thirai is all geared up to present viewers with back-to-back blockbusters from July 12th

The highlight of the week is ‘Monster Hunter’ at 1:00 PM on July 18th, an all-out action extravaganza film that showcases the combat between captain Artemis and team fighting deadly monsters with destructive powers. Lt. Artemis and the team battling with the enormous enemies for survival forms the crux of the story.

Kick start the week with Irumbuthirai on July 12th at 1:00 PM, an action thriller starring Vishal, Arjun Sarja and Samantha Akkineni that portrays the effects of Cybercrime on one’s life. On July 13th at 7:00 PM watch the superhit film ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’ a dark comedy crime film starring lady superstar Nayanthara in a different avatar. Next in line is ‘Vikram Vedha’ on July 14th at 4:00 PM an action thriller starring Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathy and Shraddha Srinath in pivotal roles. Watch ‘Magalir Matum’ on July 15th at 4:00 PM, a comedy-drama featuring Jyothika and the most celebrated yesteryear heroines in the lead roles addressing different stereotypical issues women face every day.

Don’t miss to watch the horror-comedy ‘Balloon’ on July 16th at 1:00 PM starring Jai, Anjali and Janani in leading roles with Yuvan Shankar Raja’s incandescent background score. On July 17th at 7:00 PM watch ‘Irumugan’ a science-fiction action thriller featuring Vikram and Nayanthara in lead roles.

Block your calendars to witness the best in-class entertainment on Zee Thirai