Zee Thirai On A Strong Trajectory Of Growth, Marks One Year Milestone

Zee Thirai, an all-exclusive movie channel, was launched in January 2020 by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) with a view to entertain the Tamil audiences passionate about cinema – a motto that is well reflected in their brand proposition, ‘Rathathil Kalandhadu Cinema’! The channel recently marked the completion of a year and during this time it has amassed an overwhelming response and love from its viewers across the state, serving as a testament to the network’s strong consumer understanding and commitment to satiate the entertainment needs of the viewers.

Zee Thirai has demonstrated steady growth and within just a year of its launch, stands at a strong No.3 position within the Tamil movie channel space. Zee Thirai clocked a market share of 17 % in Urban and 22 % share in the Chennai region. This growth in share has been witnessed across all the markets. The channel has shown a consistent increase in viewership and growth in the rural markets. Marking its 1-year anniversary on 19th January 2021, Zee Thirai unveiled a brand film chronicling its journey from the day of its launch by the inimitable Ulaganayagan, Kamal Hassan, till today (Zee Thirai One Year Celebration – Rathathil Kalandhadhu Cinema).

"With novel fiction and non-fiction shows that have been well-received by the consumers, Zee South Channels have been at the forefront of providing quality entertainment that has defined the network’s success. Bearing in mind the love and passion that our viewers have for cinema, and the success we have already seen with some of the other movie channels in other southern regions, the launch of Zee Thirai was an effort towards becoming the top destination for fans of entertainment in Tamil Nadu, and it gives us great pleasure in noting that it has succeeded in this endeavor. This channel exemplifies our commitment to presenting our audiences with the content that they enjoy. As we enter into the second year of our journey, we look forward to growing with our audiences and keeping them ever engaged with excellent content, curated with love!” said Siju Prabhakaran, Cluster Head - South, ZEEL

Zee Thirai’s brand proposition, “Rathathil Kalandadu Cinema”, implies that cinema runs in the veins of the Tamil audiences, and in a bid to keep alive their zest for movies, Zee Thirai’s movie showcases are new and versatile each month. The highlights that viewers can look forward to in the month of February are the Jackie Chan starrer and high voltage entertainer, ‘Karate Kid’, which will air on 21st February 2021 at 12:00 pm. Further, viewers can enjoy ‘March Movie Mania’ with ‘Stuart Little’, which will air on 21st March 2021 at 12:00 pm, and the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Sahoo’, airing on 28th March 2021 at 1:00 pm. Last but not the least, celebrate International Women’s Day on 8th March 2021, with a crackling lineup of movies that shall be announced soon only on Zee Thirai! Stay Tuned to Zee Thirai & Zee Thirai HD for the best-in-class entertainment.