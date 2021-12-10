Zee Thirai’s Year-ending Promise To Viewers – A blockbuster Month!

Ramping up their movie offerings, and ending the year on an entertainment-filled note, Zee Thirai announces an impressive line-up of movies throughout December. Apart from the roller-coaster of emotions that blockbuster film Kabadadaari will take the audience through, the Zee Thirai Premieres of Vakeel Saar, Super Police, Ivan Kavalkaran in addition to the Indian Television Premiere of Coma will keep them glued throughout these films.

On Saturday, 4th December, watch the Zee Thirai Premiere of Vakeel Saar at 7pm. Directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, the movie features Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruti Haasan in crucial roles. This film is a remake of the critically acclaimed Bollywood film ‘Pink’ that made the ‘No, means no!’ dialogue popular.

In the following week, on Saturday, 11th December, watch Super Police at 7pm. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie stars Ram Charan, Priyanka Chopra, Mahie Gill and Prakash Raj in lead roles. The story follows the life of a cop who wants to make the world a better place by eradicating criminals and crime.

Up next is the romance action film Ivan Kavalkaran, which will have its Zee Thirai Premiere on Saturday, 18th December at 7pm. Directed by Sreenivas Mamilla, the movie stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. The movie follows the life of a police officer Vijay who despite leading a sincere life, is deemed as the culprit in a kidnapping case. With his life taking a drastic change and relationship hanging by a thread, Vijay has 24hours to prove his innocence.

Continuing the momentum, on 19th December, Zee Thirai will air the Indian Premiere of the sci-fi film Coma at 12noon. Narrating the story of an architect who comes across an accident, slips into a coma to only wake up and realize the world has changed. He must now pave his way to survive.

Last but not the least, celebrating Christmas on 25th December, Zee Thirai presents the blockbuster Kabadadaari at 7pm. The movie stars Sibiraj, Nandita Shwetha and Nassar in the lead roles follows the life of Shakti, a traffic policeman who wishes to work on criminal cases. But when his wish comes true, he stumbles upon three skeletons and decides to investigate the matter despite his senior's opposition.