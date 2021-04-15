Zee Thirai Premier League Presents Best Kollywood Movies This IPL Season

Ever since its inception, Zee Thirai has aimed to transform movie viewing experience for Tamil cinema lovers and has set a benchmark with a robust library and exceptional segments. With the cricket season kickstarting in India, Zee Thirai is all set to entertain its ardent viewers by launching yet another exciting new segment. Titled Thirai Premier League, the segment will feature a gamut of the most entertaining movies categorised under ‘Super Hits’, ‘Blockbuster Hits’, ‘Popular Hits’, ‘Mass Hits’, ‘Ultimate Hits’, ‘Top Hits’ and ‘Mega Hits’. Movies under each of these titles are curated to provide maximum entertainment to Tamil cinema lovers all packed into a seven-week long extravaganza airing between 9th April 2021 and 30th May 2021, everyday at 7pm.

This first of its kind segment was launched with a unique jingle and will see Ashwin, the latest viral sensation as the brand ambassador. The channel also plans to further engage with audiences by releasing a points table similar to IPL wherein ratings of each of these movies post telecast will be converted into points for the viewers to see!

Commenting on the launch of Thirai Premier League, Siju Prabhakaran, EVP& South Cluster Head, ZEEL said, ‘’It has always been our endeavour to provide best in class entertainment to our audiences. Through this brand-new format, we aim to telecast some of the best movies that people can enjoy from the comfort of their homes, yet again hoping to redefine the movie viewing experience. This is our tribute to our beloved viewers for their constant support for Zee Thirai as well as their love for IPL’’

Block your calendars and tune in to Zee Thirai Premier League every day at 7pm to be enthralled by the best of Tamil movies