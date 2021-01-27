Zee Theatre's Teleplay Court Martial Relevant Even Today Because Of Its Theme: Rajeev Khandelwal

The actor who stars in Zee Theatre' s teleplay 'Court Martial' adds that playing an idealistic lawyer in search of truth was an eye-opening experience

On Republic Day, Zee Theatre will screen 'Court Martial,' playwright Swadesh Deepak's seminal play about justice. The play tells the story of Jawan Ramchander, who has been accused of killing two senior officers. During the ensuing Court Martial, the defence lawyer Capt. Bikash Roy, played by Rajeev Khandelwal, convinces his counterparts and viewers alike that Ramchander deserves justice rather than punishment. For Rajeev, the experience of immersing himself in the story was enlightening.

He says, "The play was written in 1991 but the issues it raises are still relevant. Things definitely have changed for the better but there is a large section of society that still believes in a medieval system of caste-based discrimination. Yes, the younger generation is breaking out of such socially imbalanced norms but discrimination does exist and that is what the play highlights. The aspect of the play that touched me the most was definitely the climax. To process how the oppressed see the world was both heartbreaking and eye-opening. "

The play is directed by Sourabh Shrivastava and also stars Govind Pandey, Bhagwan Tiwari, Saksham Dayma, and Swapnil Kotiwar.