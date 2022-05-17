Zee Telugu's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Super Star Eliminated Contestants to Return as Wild Card Entries

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu’s premiere singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar, has become a household favourite since it went on air earlier this year. The celebrity mentors like Geetha Madhuri, Revanth, SakethKomundari, and Sri Krishna as well as the renowned panel of judges, including musical icons like Koti, S P Shailaja, Smitha, and Ananta Sriram have kept everyone entertained. However, it has been the talented singing sensations who have been winning everyone’s hearts with their enchanting performances.



While each and every singer has been putting their best foot forward, in a shocking twist, 12 contestants were eliminated from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar recently. Viewers were in disbelief. However, looks like there is some good news for the eliminated contestants as well as the viewers. Zee Telugu has invited viewers to vote for their favourite ex-Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar contestants and help them return to the show as wild card entries.

From 16th May to 22nd May, viewers will get a chance to bring back their favourite singers like Swaroop Karthik, Myna Kantem, Satya Sri, Sai Sanvid, CharanTej, Shaik Rasool, Harsha Gannoji, Parvathi Dasari, Keerthana Srinivas, Kalyani Chinta, Arjun Vijay, and Vinod Sharma. Viewers can log in to srgmptelugu.zee5.com/wildcard and cast their votes for any of the 12 contestants and help them come back to the popular reality show.

So, go ahead and vote for your favourite Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar contestant and help them return to the show as a wild card entry. Also, stay tuned to the popular reality show, every Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee Telugu

