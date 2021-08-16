Zee Telugu's Mayadweepam Promo Out: Check Launch Date

Very soon, Telugu speaking audiences will have the opportunity of entering a new era of fantasyland. The entertainment channel Zee Telugu brings alive the much-awaited adventure gameshow with a never-seen-before concept, theme and characters.

Wondering which show it might be? It is none other than our Mayadweepam. Yes, you heard it right. The legendary show returns after 7 long years. The makers of the show at first planned to change the host, but are now bringing back the Ohmkar Annayya to the show to entertain the children.

Zee Telugu has recently released a promo regarding the show. Have a look at it