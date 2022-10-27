Zee Telugu's Ammayigaru Explores Father-Daughter's Emotional Tale

Hyderabad: After presenting back-to-back intriguing fiction shows and an amazing line-up of non-fiction properties, Zee Telugu is all set to come up with yet another gripping family drama - Ammayigaru. Premiering on 31st October, the show will air every Monday to Saturday at 9:30pm on Zee Telugu and will take viewers on an emotional journey of a father and daughter.



Over the years, viewers have seen several family dramas on TV, and they have won the hearts of many people, however, Zee Telugu is coming with a new narrative that talks about the unusual relationship and tale of a father and daughter and the extent to which she will go for receiving his love and respect. The concept of Ammayigaru is well thought of and is an attempt to provide viewers with an intriguing and engaging tale mixed with several emotional and affectionate moments, which is the flavour of this festive season. Interestingly, the story of this father and daughter will be launched by the big-screen and most loved Father-daughter duo, Mahesh Babu & Sitara. In the launch promo of Ammayigaru Mahesh Babu said, "Prema leni aishwaryam, aishwaryam kadu”, hit the right chord with the audience, post which viewers have been waiting with bated breath for the show to telecast on TV.

Ammayigaru will primarily revolve around Roopa and Prathap Surya Dev, with Raju being a pivotal character. While Roopa is the rich daughter of education minister Prathap Surya Dev, viewers will see her as a unwatched girl who lacks parental care and affection. An incident in the past makes Prathap project his hatred for his wife onto his daughter, but Roopa wants to gain his love and respect. On the other hand, Raju is Prathap’s right-hand man, who always makes it a point that he looks after Roopa’s best interest. An interesting relationship develops between them, but a shocking twist will take everyone on a rollercoaster ride of dramatic events. But will Roopa be able to gain her father’s love? That’s something that will keep the audience engaged.

Talking about the show’s launch, Nisha Ravikrishnan, Actor, reveals, “This is my second show with Zee Telugu, and I am very excited about Ammayigaru. Interestingly, my first show Muthyamantha Muddu was launched by Krithi Shetty and now my upcoming show is launched by the most popular father-daughter duo, Mahesh Babu & Sitara. As a team, we are very excited about the launch because the storyline of Ammayigaru is unique and focuses entirely on the relationship between and father and daughter. Hoping that it is received well by the audience.”

Witness the intriguing story of daughter Roopa and her father Prathap as Ammayigaru premieres on 31st October and airs every Monday-Saturday at 9:30pm, only on Zee Telugu