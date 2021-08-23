Zee Telugu’s Ala Brindavanam Lo to Mark Krishna Janmashtami

Fun, frolic, and truckloads of excitement – bring in the festive cheer with the Telugu States’ favorite actors! Zee Telugu, the ultimate entertainment channel is set to add some sparkle to our festivities this Janmashtami, with an intriguing special event ‘Ala Brindavanam Lo’ this Sunday at 5:00 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

The channel’s most cherished and exuberant anchor Sreemukhi took the opportunity to welcome the stars by hosting the exceptional event. They increased the entertainment quotient by celebrating the festival with a blend of activities and a utti kottadam (human pyramid formation) on-stage, along with a unique set of performances by the stars.

A surprise element in the celebratory event was when Sudheer Babu, Director Karuna Kumar from Sridevi Soda Centre and Sushant from Ichata Vahanamu Nadaparaadu grace the audience with their unexpected appearance. The former engaged the artists of the channel with the Soda Challenge while Sushant did the Ramulo Ramula signature step with all the fiction actors. Additionally, the Raja Raja Chora cast such as Sree Vishnu, Sunaina and Director Hasith shared experiences of funny dongathaanlu (theft) from personal lives exclusively for the viewers.



The event also included a real pair dance performance on the Radha Krishna theme by Nirupam -Manjula, Anusha – Pratap and Prajwal – Bhavika. For the very first time Shiva Reddy, Siddharth and Manasa introduced their families to the ardent fans of the channel.

Tune-in to watch ‘Ala Brindavanam Lo’ on Sunday, 29th August at 5:00 PM, only on Zee Telugu

To enjoy the show, subscribe to Zee Telugu, available in the Zee Prime Pack at Rs. 20 per month

To ensure you do not miss out on your favorite Zee Telugu shows, choose the Zee Prime Pack that includes Zee Telugu, and Zee Cinemalu alongside 7 other top channels of the Zee Network that cater to the daily entertainment needs of your entire family at Rs. 20 per month only. For further information, contact your DTH or Cable operator.