Zee Telugu To Woo Viewers With Muthyamantha Muddu

Zee Telugu, a leading General Entertainment Channel for Telugu viewers continues to engage and entertain viewers with its distinguished bouquet of serials and non-fiction series. The network’s diverse offering positions it as a channel synonymous with entertainment. Having established as a powerhouse of holistic and purpose entertainment, the channel is all set to make an exciting new addition to its existing bouquet of shows with the launch of Muthyamantha Muddu. The channel will now capture the journey of Geetha as she takes definitive steps to take care of her parent’s post-marriage and live under the same roof as her in-laws. Muthyamantha Muddu will premiere on 23rd August and will air Monday – Saturday at 7:30 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

Commenting about the show launch, Anuradha Gudur, Telugu Cluster Head said, “In the past few months, we have introduced some of our biggest properties to provide wholesome variety entertainment to our viewers. Continuing the high momentum, we are excited to launch Muthyamantha Muddu, a show that is synonymous with the ethos of the channel. The show will feature myriad shades of characters that are nuanced and relatable. We had a great time conceptualizing the show and are certain that the journey of each of these characters will keep the audience intrigued and engrossed.”

Tollywood’s rising star Krithi Shetty, is associated with Muthyamantha Muddu as the show Brand Ambassador. The promo and title song that features her has generated a great deal of buzz since the launch. The title song of the show sung by Jithin Raj and choreographed by Vijay Master and Sagar Narayana have penned the lyrics that have been composed by David Selvam.

