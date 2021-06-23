Zee Telugu Tribute to S P Balasubrahmanyam with Balu Suraganiki Swararchana on World Music Day

From romantic hits to classical and popular dance tracks, late SPB sang some of Indian cinema’s best-known numbers, spanning 16 languages. Sripathi Panditaradhyuala Balasubrahmanyam belonged to a rare breed of playback singers whose golden voice cast a spell over generations. S P Balasubrahmanyam’s mesmerizing voice strode like a colossus in the film and stage music world by crooning a staggering 40,000 plus songs during his enviable five-decade career. For those bitten by his music bug, Zee Telugu, the premium destination for nuanced entertainment has shot ‘Balu Suraganiki Swararchana’ on World Music Day and paid a special homage to S P Balasubrahmanyam. The channel is all set to take his family, friends, colleagues, and fans on a nostalgia trip this Sunday, June 27, starting 5:00 PM.

The power of Padma Vibhushan S P Balasubrahmanyam music can play an instrumental role in everyone’s life by instilling hope and inspiring a positive outlook in them. With this objective in mind, Zee Telugu carries forward its tradition of bringing everyone closer to the power of music by singing the praises of S P Balasubrahmanyam. The channel was joined by the leading musicians of Tollywood like S P Sailaja, S P Charan, Music Director Mani Sharma, Mano, RP Patnaik, Singer Revanth, Sri Rama Chandra, Satya Yamini and SRGMP contestants among others.

Bringing a mix of classics and contemporary tales from the world of critically-acclaimed musicals; the event on the channel promises a symphony of music from all different walks of life. The jamboree includes some of the heartfelt moments such as the felicitation of Music Director Mani Sharma, actor Uttej reminiscing memories about SPB and the dance performance of Sandhya Raj. Additionally, Zee Telugu Kutumbam will pay tribute to the legendary singer by performing his all-time hit song across Telugu and Hindi.

Immerse yourself in captivating music as Zee Telugu brings ‘Balu Suraganiki Swararchana’ on June 27, 2021, starting 5:00 PM