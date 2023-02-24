Zee Telugu takes you through Shiva’s journey with its special ‘Omkaram Yatra’

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Zee Telugu started an epic and spiritual adventure as it presented the first episode of Lord Shiva’s pious story and his glory through – Omkaram Yatra. The episodes are shot in Nepal, which is known for temples and stories of the origin of Lord Shiva. Omkaram Yatra presents some breathtaking visuals and picturesque locals through a very divine lens and narrates the holy story of the mighty deity like never before. The visual narrative has captured the viewers’ imagination from its first episode and will continue to do so in the upcoming episodes of Omkaram Yatra that will air every Friday and Saturday at 8 am until March 31st, only on Zee Telugu!

Zee Telugu decided to take its viewers to the abode of Lord Shiva and enlighten them about his glorious life story through a first-of-its-kind special epsiodes – Omkaram Yatra. Narrated by popular Devi Sri Guruji. The spiritual show is filled with historical knowledge and glimpses of various ancient Shiva temples. In fact, the upcoming episodes of Omkaram Yatra will present the picturesque landscape of Pashupatinath / Nepal including spectacular visuals of the Trishul River (Phokhara), the Vindhya Vasini Temple, Gul Eswar Temple, Mukthinath temple, Jwalamukhi, the Gandki River, Dakshana Kali Temple and several other divine spots like never before in a very godly light, which will surely take the viewers’ breath away.

Through this month-long spiritual journey of Omkaram Yatra, Devi Sri Guruji will take the audience on a roller-coaster ride of enlightenment and knowledge and help explain the importance of mudras and their significance for the mental and physical health of an individual. Each and every episode of the special Zee Telugu show will be refreshing and will truly educate the audience about Lord Shiva’s life and give them several learnings. All in all, this is a show that will definitely keep you engaged and inspire you like never before!

